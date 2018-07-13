Oragenics prices equity offering; shares down 31% premarket

Nano cap Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) is down 31% premarket on increased volume in response to the pricing of its public offering of Class A and Class B Units at $1.00 per Unit.

Each Class A Unit consists of one share of common stock and one seven-year warrant to purchase one share of common at $1.00. 2.636M are being offered.

Each Class B Unit consists of one share of Series D Preferred stock, convertible into common stock at $1.00 per share, and one seven-year warrant to purchase one share of common at $1.00. 9.364M are being offered.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.8M shares and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 1.8M shares.

Closing date is July 17.