Atossa Genetics opens enrollment in mid-stage study of Endoxifen in breast cancer; shares up 5% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is is up 5% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement that enrollment is underway in an Australia-based Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating oral Endoxifen in breast cancer.

The pilot phase will enroll up to eight participants with ER+/HER2- Stage 1 or Stage 2 invasive breast cancer who will receive treatment for at least 21 days from the time of diagnosis up to the day of surgery. If anti-tumor activity is observed in at least two patients, then an additional 17 will be enrolled.

The primary endpoint is response rate as measured by a biomarker called Ki-67.

Endoxifen is an active metabolite of tamoxifen, the active ingredient in AstraZeneca's Nolvadex (the company stopped making it in June 2006).