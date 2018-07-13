Citigroup slips after Q2 revenue misses; consumer, institutional falls from Q1

Jul. 13, 2018 8:43 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) dips 1.3% in premarket trading as Q2 consumer banking and institutional clients net income recede from Q1 levels.
  • Q2 net income growth was primarily driven by higher revenue and lower effective tax rate; Q2 effective tax rate was 24% vs 32% Y/Y.
  • Cost of credit rose 6% to $1.8B Y/Y.
  • Global consumer banking net income of $1.28B fell 8% from Q1 and rose 14% from a year ago.
  • Institutional clients group net income of $3.23B declined 3% from Q1, but was up 17% vs. Q2 2017; investment banking revenue fell 7% and fixed-income markets revenue fell 6% Y/Y, while treasury & trade solutions revenue rose 11% and corporate lending revenue increased 22%.
  • Return on average equity of 9.2% vs 9.7% iat Q1 end and 6.8% Y/Y.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Previously: Citigroup beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (July 13)
