Citigroup slips after Q2 revenue misses; consumer, institutional falls from Q1
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) dips 1.3% in premarket trading as Q2 consumer banking and institutional clients net income recede from Q1 levels.
- Q2 net income growth was primarily driven by higher revenue and lower effective tax rate; Q2 effective tax rate was 24% vs 32% Y/Y.
- Cost of credit rose 6% to $1.8B Y/Y.
- Global consumer banking net income of $1.28B fell 8% from Q1 and rose 14% from a year ago.
- Institutional clients group net income of $3.23B declined 3% from Q1, but was up 17% vs. Q2 2017; investment banking revenue fell 7% and fixed-income markets revenue fell 6% Y/Y, while treasury & trade solutions revenue rose 11% and corporate lending revenue increased 22%.
- Return on average equity of 9.2% vs 9.7% iat Q1 end and 6.8% Y/Y.
