Biocept announces marketing and distribution agreement with Alliance Global FZ

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) announces an agreement with Alliance Global FZ, LLC to market and distribute Biocept's Target Selector liquid biopsy tests in the United Arab Emirates and select countries in the Middle East, North & Sub-Saharan Africa, and Southeast Asia (MEAA) region.

Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept said, "We now have eight international agreements enabling the distribution of our Target Selector™ tests in 17 countries in addition to the U.S. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities with a capable partner in this important region, and given our strong global intellectual property position, we will continue to be opportunistic in seeking to develop the market for our liquid biopsy solutions internationally."