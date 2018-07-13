Novartis takes issue with Senate version of interactions with Cohen

Bloomberg reports that Novartis (NYSE:NVS) disagrees with a U.S. report that it issued a misleading public statement regarding the extent of its engagement of Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

The company says it had only one meeting with him and concluded that he was unable to provide any "substantive consulting advice and insight for which he was hired," adding that, after March 1, the only subsequent contact was when Cohen tried to reach CEO Joe Jimenez on a "handful of occasions." On one of these occasions, he asked Mr. Jimenez for ideas on how to lower drug prices and he provided a list of "well-known ideas" for doing so.

Novartis says it "made a mistake" in entering a contract with Cohen.