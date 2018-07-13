Great Lakes wins $70M award for San Jacinto River project

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) says it received a $69.8M contract award to restore a two-mile stretch of the San Jacinto River, in the first major Houston-area flood control project after Hurricane Harvey.

GLDD says its Rivers and Lakes division will work with the Galveston District to dredge 1.8M cubic yards of material and has begun mobilizing for the project, which will feature multiple portable dredges and booster pumps as well as 10 miles of slurry pipelines.

GLDD announced $164M in contract awards last week.