First Republic up as Q2 EPS beats; loan originations, wealth management rev. rise

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) gains 2.4% in premarket trading as Q2 EPS of $1.20 beats by 3 cents, bolstered by strong loan originations and continued expansion of its wealth management business.

Loan originations, at $9.4B, its best quarter ever, vs $7.3B Y/Y.

Net interest income rose to $611.7M from $532.0M in Q1and $587.8M a year ago; net interest margin was 2.95% vs. 2.97% in Q1 and 3.16% a year ago.

Wealth management revenue rises to $104.9M, up 22% Y/Y.

Investment management fees $82.9M vs $68.8M in Q1 and $78.1M a year ago.

Total noninterest income $132.4M vs $109.4M in Q1 and $133.1M a year ago.

Total deposits rise 15% to $72.8B Y/Y.

Provision for loan losses $19.4M vs. $23.9M in Q1 and $13M a year ago.

Effective tax rate 16.8% vs. 19.2% in Q1.

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.18% vs 10.47% at Q1 end and 10.72% at June 30, 2017.

Source: Press Release

