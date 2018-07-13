TransDigm acquires Skandia Inc. for $84M

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) has completed the acquisition of Skandia Inc. from Graycliff Partners LP for $84M, including the assumption of debt.

With the annual revenues of ~$26M, nearly 85% of revenues are derived from the business jet market with the remainder from commercial aerospace applications.

W. Nicholas Howley, Executive Chairman of TransDigm Group Incorporated, stated, "Skandia is a long standing supplier of proprietary, sole source products with established positions on nearly all business jet platforms, strong aftermarket content and an outstanding reputation with its customers. Skandia fits well with our consistent product and acquisition strategy. As with all TransDigm acquisitions, we expect the Skandia acquisition to create equity value in-line with our long-term private equity type return objectives."