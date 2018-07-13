Oppenheimer sizes up Baidu after key tech event

Oppenheimer walks away from the Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Create 2018 event with a positive stance on the company. The firm highlights the upside seen on Duer OS, Apollo, Smart Mini-programs and Smart Speakers, in-house AI chips and Baidu Simple Search.

On a broad look, Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating and a 12-18 month price target of $294 in place.

"We think key drivers include increasing number of paid clicks, higher conversion rates, and higher cost-per-click," writes analyst Jason Helfstein and team.

"The penetration of smartphones in China, especially in lower tier cities, provides another strong revenue stream for BIDU as it starts to monetize mobile search separately."

"In addition, BIDU's expansion to online video/artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI)/autonomous cars/cloud could become potential growth drivers."