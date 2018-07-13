PG&E President and COO Stavropoulos to retire

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) says President and COO Nick Stavropoulos will retire at the end of September, also stepping down from the board.

Stavropoulos became PG&E's President and COO in March 1; before the end of the year, the company was embroiled in controversy in the wake of wildfires in northern California wine country that killed 44 people.

Stavropoulos joined PG&E in 2011 after serving as Executive VP and COO of National Grid and as President of KeySpan Energy Delivery, part of his 30-plus years of experience in the gas industry.