Blackstone, Goldman take a stake in technology-focused private equity firm

Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Strategic Capital Group and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Asset Management's Petershill program take a minority stake in Francisco Partners, a technology-focused private equity firm based in San Francisco.

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

The investment provides Francisco with balance sheet capital to continue developing its platform while increasing commitments to its own funds, the company says.

Since it started more than 18 years ago, Francisco Partners has raised over $14B in capital and invested in more than 200 technology companies.

