Alexandria Real Estate buys midtown Manhattan building for $203M

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) adds to its New York City regional life science cluster franchise with the acquisition of 219 East 42nd Street for $203M on a fee simple basis, through a membership interest in the purchasing entity, 219/235 East LLC.

219/235 East LLC then leased the building back on a triple net basis to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), which announced earlier this year plans to relocate its global headquarters to Manhattan's Hudson Yards neighborhood in 2022.

Alexandria says the acquisition of the approximately 350,000 RSF, 10-story office building represents "significant and immediate net operating income growth with a strong yield from an investment-grade tenant."

Upon expiration of the lease, this highly sought-after asset gives Alexandria the opportunity to increase cash flows through conversion and redevelopment into office/laboratory space.

Source: Press Release

