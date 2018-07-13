RH updates on China sourcing

RH (RH +4.6% ) issues a clarification on how much product the company sources from China.

RH statement: "The Company expects to source approximately 35% of its product from China in fiscal 2018, and that imports from China will be approximately 25% to 30% in fiscal 2019. In fiscal 2017, approximately 40% of RH product was sourced from China."

RH says it believes that it can mitigate the impact of the proposed 10% tariff on its business to the point that there would be an immaterial impact on FY18 and FY19 results.

Source: Press Release