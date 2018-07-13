Stocks off to ho-hum start after bank earnings results

Starts start out flat as earnings season begins with a mixed bag of results from big banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo; the Dow is flat, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are both -0.1% .

“This morning’s mixed, albeit modest, response to the earnings announcements from three of America’s biggest money center banks seemingly hints at an uneven upcoming reporting season,” says Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

European bourses are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.5% and France's CAC and U.K.'s FTSE both +0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.9% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In the U.S., most sectors are hovering within 0.3% of their flat lines, but the financial space ( -0.7% ) is relatively weak after JPM ( -1.4% ) reported better than expected Q2 earnings, Citigroup ( -3.2% ) beat estimates on earnings but missed on revenues, and Wells Fargo ( -4.2% ) missed on both the top and bottom line.

Also, the DoJ says it will appeal AT&T's ( -1.6% ) acquisition of Time Warner, and a Missouri jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson ( -0.7% ) to pay nearly $4.7B in damages to 22 women who blamed ovarian cancer cases on JNJ's baby powder.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures +0.4% at $70.63/bbl.

Still ahead: consumer sentiment