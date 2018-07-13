Adobe to bring Photoshop to iPad

Marking a shift in its strategy, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) plans to offer a full version of its Photoshop app for the iPad (NASDAQ:AAPL) as soon as next year, Bloomberg reports.

That signals a next step in increasing subscription sales after the company successfully migrated its apps to the cloud; many of its best-known apps are still making a journey to smaller screens.

The company's current Creative Cloud media-editing products are based on aging architectures with different dependencies for particular devices.

Full cross-platform versions are no small endeavor. “There’s a lot required to take a product as sophisticated and powerful as Photoshop and make that work on a modern device like the iPad," says Adobe's Scott Belsky. "We need to bring our products into this cloud-first collaborative era.”