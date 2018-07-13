Ship Finance to sell jack-up, three VLCCs for $78M

Ship Finance International (SFL +0.3% ) agrees to sell its Soehanah jack-up drilling rig to an unnamed buyer and three very large crude carriers to ADS Crude Carriers for a combined $77.6M.

SFL says the sales price for the 11-year-old Soehanah is confidential but expects the deal to generate a book profit, and the rig is debt free; delivery is expected in H2 2018.

Frontline (FRO -1.1% ) will pay SFL $10.1M for the termination of the charters in the form of three promissory notes.

SFL says the three VLCCs - Front Page, Front Stratus and Front Serenade - are among the few vessels remaining from the company's inception in 2004; delivery to ADS is expected in Q3.