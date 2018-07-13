Ocean Yield down 4.6% post Q2 results

Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF -4.6% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 15.7% Y/Y to $95.1M.

EBITDA was $84.3M (+13.5% Y/Y) and EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects was $95.1M (+14.4% Y/Y).

Cash & equivalents were $266M (+113.3% Q/Q) & declared dividend of $0.1910 per share which is an increase of 0.05 cents Q/Q.

The company delivered 2 handy-size dry bulk vessels with long-term charters, which were acquired during Q1 2018.

Acquired of four 2014 built 3,800 TEU container vessels with 12-year bareboat charters to companies owned and guaranteed by CMB NV.

The company completed a new 5-year unsecured bond issue of NOK 750M carrying a coupon of NIBOR +3.65% p.a. and repaid in early July the outstanding amounts of NOK 661M under the bond loan OCY02.

Also signed loan agreements with a total amount of $330M for the long-term bank financing of recent acquisitions.

Outlook: The Company will take delivery of another 11 vessels on long term charter, which will further contribute to increased earnings and dividend capacity.

