Noble Corp. grabs two new contracts, one extension in fleet status report

Noble Corp. (NE -1.5% ) has won two new contracts and an extension for three of its jack-up rigs, according to its latest fleet status report.

NE says the Noble Regina Allen was awarded a contract with Encana for work off Canada for four months in 2020, the warm stacked Noble Sam Hartley grabbed a nine-month contract starting in October with Total for operations in the U.K., and the Noble Sam Turner won an 18-month extension with Total for work offshore Denmark; dayrates were not disclosed.