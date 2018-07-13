Restaurant sales improve in June

Restaurant same-store sales rose 1.1% in June to keep a trend of steady improvement, according to data from TDn2K.

Higher guest spending helped offset the 1.7% decline in comparable traffic during the month. For the first six months of the year, average check is up 2.9% to top the 2.2% pace seen last year.

"The good news for the restaurant industry is that households are not over-extending themselves as much as they had been. They are now saving a little more as well as spending more. That means the improved demand at restaurants should be sustained," says TDn2K economist Joel Naroff.

