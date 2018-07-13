UK Takeover Panel sets floor price for any Disney Sky bid

On the three-way battle to acquire UK broadcaster Sky (SKYAY -0.8% ), the UK's Takeover Panel has set a floor price for a potential Disney (DIS +0.2% ) bid: £14/share.

It would have to offer that price for all shares of Sky if it can seal its deal for entertainment assets of Fox (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.4% ) before the bidding for Sky (between Fox and Comcast) is resolved, the panel says.

Of course, that floor may end up a moot point with Comcast's current bid for Sky at £14.75/share.

The panel's "chain principle" says that all shareholders in a company must be treated equally, raising some complications in the multilayer bids (but essentially meaning that Fox's current 39% of Sky needs to be valued the same as holdings of other owners).