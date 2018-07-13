Vicon CEO announces restructuring plan

  • Vicon Industries (OTCPK:VCON -16.6%) is implementing a restructuring plan to improve the overall operating efficiency and performance of its business.
  • Vicon’s Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil: “We have now taken a number of steps to put Vicon on a path for long term success. We believe that Vicon has a bright future and with the changes we are making the company will be more competitive and valuable over the long term. Our immediate goal is to get the company to a cashflow positive situation and we hope to accomplish this by the end of the next fiscal year.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.