Vicon CEO announces restructuring plan
Jul. 13, 2018 10:47 AM ETVicon Industries, Inc. (VCON)VCONBy: SA News Team
- Vicon Industries (OTCPK:VCON -16.6%) is implementing a restructuring plan to improve the overall operating efficiency and performance of its business.
- Vicon’s Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil: “We have now taken a number of steps to put Vicon on a path for long term success. We believe that Vicon has a bright future and with the changes we are making the company will be more competitive and valuable over the long term. Our immediate goal is to get the company to a cashflow positive situation and we hope to accomplish this by the end of the next fiscal year.”