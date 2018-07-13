Senate report contradicts Novartis' version of events with former Trump attorney Cohen

The U.S. Senate report on Novartis' (NVS -0.2% ) relationship with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen paints a more unsettling picture than the company's version of events. To wit:

Novartis declined to submit all of the documents requested by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal, including any documents related to internal communications about Mr. Cohen and his role with the company.

Its relationship was longer and more detailed than the company disclosed. Cohen and then-CEO Joe Jimenez talked over the phone at least four times over a six-month period and exchanged emails on issues including the Trump administration's drug pricing proposals, Novartis' potential investment in a small drug maker backed by private equity shop Columbus Nova and opioid litigation.

The company explicitly hired Cohen to gain access to key policymakers in the Trump administration, which he agreed to do.

Cohen encouraged Novartis, specifically Mr. Jimenez, to invest in the drug firm linked to Columbus Nova, itself tied to sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

Cohen specifically referred to himself as Counsel to President Trump and was employed by the Trump organization. He did not establish a dedicated email address for his consulting company until May 2017.

Novartis continued paying Cohen ($1.2M in total) after determining that he could not provide the promised consulting services. It could have terminated the contract for failure to provide "satisfactory performance of services" which was a condition of payment.

