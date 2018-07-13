Chevron selects 20-year company vet to head Brazil operations

Chevron (CVX -0.1% ) names Mariano Vela, a geologist with 20 years of experience at the company, to oversee its Brazil operations as it expands in Latin America’s top producer.

Reuters reports that a letter signed by CVX's former Brazil country manager Javier La Rosa on June 19 said Vela would take the Brazil position at the beginning of July.

CVX has been growing its presence in Brazil; in a consortium with Petrobras and Royal Dutch Shell, it won its first block in Brazil’s offshore pre-salt oil play last month.