Analyzing Southwest's entry into Hawaii

Wolfe Research weighs in on the entry of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) into Hawaii and the carrier's plan to subsidize low fares an increase in the credit card business.

Wolfe on LUV: "We are skeptical about LUV’s prospects in Hawaii because of its product relative to the wants of the Hawaii vacationer. While we’ve learned not to underestimate LUV, we are deeply skeptical about LUV’s ability to succeed in inter-island Hawaii."

Southwest plans to begin Hawaii nonstop service from Oakland, San Diego, San Jose and Sacramento.