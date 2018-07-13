J.P. Morgan ups oil price forecast, lowers demand growth outlook

J.P. Morgan raises its outlook for oil prices while trimming its forecast for global crude demand growth this year amid increasing uncertainty over international trade.

Raising its forecast for Brent crude to average $70/bbl in both 2018 and 2019, up from an earlier forecast of $65 in 2018 and $60 in 2019, JPM says "uncertainty around actual OPEC production increases, current budget constraints and sanction effects could mean near-term oil prices remain elevated."

JPM revises its 2018 demand growth outlook to 1.2M bbl/day from 1.4M previously, while edging up its 2019 forecast to 1.1M bbl/day from 1M.

“We expect continued price fluctuations within a wide $50-80/barrel range, with the strip gravitating lower over the medium-term and a wider Brent/WTI crude differential," JPM writes.

