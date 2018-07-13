Aspen Group down 2% post Q4 results

Aspen Group (ASPU -1.9% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 68% Y/Y to $7.2M.

Aspen new student enrollments totaled to 1,273; of which Aspen University accounted for 1,096 & United States University accounted for 177 new student.

Aspen University & United States University students paying tuition and fees through a monthly payment method were 4,532 (+48% Y/Y) & 293 (+43.6% Y/Y) respectively.

Those 4,532 students were 70% of Aspen University’s total active student body of 6,500 & 293 students were 53% of United States University total active student body of 557.

Gross profit increased to $3.5M (+35% Y/Y); Aspen University gross profit was 57%, while USU gross profit equaled 27%.

Aspen University marketing and promotional costs represented 23% of Aspen University revenues, while USU marketing and promotional costs equaled 35% of USU revenues.

Adj. EBITDA totaled to $(1M) while, cash & equivalents was $14.6M (+421.4% Y/Y).

