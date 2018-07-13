Dril-Quip enters subsea production systems deal for Sea Lion project

Dril-Quip (DRQ +4.6% ) shoots higher after saying it plans to provide subsea production systems to Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) for the Sea Lion phase 1 development off the Falkland Islands.

DRQ says the scope of work includes plans for 23 subsea production systems, including wellheads, trees, control systems, associated production and injection manifolds, subsea umbilicals and related services.

DRQ would begin pre-sanction engineering work in August, but says a formal contract award is subject to agreement of a definitive contract and Premier taking a final investment decision.