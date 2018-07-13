Fed Monetary Policy Report looks at borrowing, bank risks, consumer spending

Today's monetary policy report from the Federal Reserve discusses a number of issues that helps it decide how to formulate monetary policy. Here are a few highlights:

In the private nonfinancial sector, borrowing by highly levered and lower-rated businesses remains elevated, although the ratio of household debt to disposable income continues to be moderate.

Housing market has leveled off this year.

In the financial sector, vulnerabilities stemming from leverage remain low, partly reflecting strong capital positions at banks. Some measures of hedge fund leverage, though, have increased.

"Vulnerabilities associated with maturity and liquidity transformation among banks, insurance companies, money market mutual funds, and asset managers remain below levels that generally prevailed before 2008,"

Q1 consumer spending has picked up in April an May, with personal consumption expenditures rising at an annual rate of 2.25% compared with consumer spending growth of 0.9% annual rate in Q1.

Net exports had roughly neutral effect on real U.S. GDP growth in Q1.

There was no discussion in the the report about how recently announced tariffs could affect economic growth.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield down about 1 basis point to 2.831%, while 2-year yield falls 3 basis points to 2.574%, bringing the spread to almost 26 basis points, a tad wider than 24 bps late yesterday.

