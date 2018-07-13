Boeing KC-46A tanker clears final flight tests for first delivery

Boeing (BA +1% ) and the U.S. Air Force have completed the final flight tests required for first delivery of the KC-46 mid-air refueling tankers in late October, the U.S. Air Force says.

“With this milestone complete, the test program has demonstrated a level of maturity that positions Boeing to deliver, and the Air Force to accept, an aircraft by the end of October 2018,” says the USAF service acquisition director.

The tanker program will now move on to additional receiver aircraft testing and certifications for operational testing to begin in 2019.