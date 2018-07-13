Banks lead group of expected dividend hikers next week

According to Bloomberg BDVD the following S&P 500 members are seen hiking payouts next week: Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to $0.28 from $0.24, Citigroup (NYSE:C) to $0.45 from $0.32, Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) to $0.27 from $0.22, Huntington Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBAN) to $0.14 from $0.11, Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to $0.55 from $0.42, PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to $0.49 from $0.45, Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to $0.14 from $0.09, J.M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to $0.82 from $0.78, State Street (NYSE:STT) to $0.47 from $0.42, Stanley Black (NYSE:SWK) to $0.68 from $0.63, Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) to $0.38 from $0.32.

Moving out to the S&P 1500: Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to $0.26 from $0.25, Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG) to $0.1938 from $0.1925, Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to $0.14 from $0.13, Legacy Texas (NASDAQ:LTXB) to $0.17 from $0.16, National Retail (NYSE:NNN) to $0.495 from $0.475, and Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ:PNFP) to $0.16 from $0.14.