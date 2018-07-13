Lumina Gold announces C$7M private placement of common shares

Jul. 13, 2018 12:28 PM ETLumina Gold Corp. (LMGDF)LMGDFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Lumina Gold Corp (LUMAF -2.6%) announced that it plans to conduct a non-brokered private placement of ~9.7M common shares of Lumina at a price of C$0.72 per share to raise gross proceeds of ~C$7M.
  • The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund working capital for the previously announced spin-out of Luminex Resources Corp.
  • Each Share issued under the Offering will become one “new” share of Lumina and 0.15 shares of Luminex upon completion of the Spin-out, subject to approval of the Spin-out.
  • It is anticipated that Lumina will have ~273.8M basic shares outstanding and Luminex will have ~41.1M basic shares outstanding.
