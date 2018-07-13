M Science warns on Tesla

There was a bit of skittish trading on Tesla (TSLA) earlier after M Science warned that conversion rates on the Model 3 are softer than anticipated for the first week of July.

M Science has made some striking calls in the retail sector, relying on "alternative data" to shape its analysis apart from just defending prior ratings. The research firm appears to be new to the Tesla debate.

Shares of Tesla have fought their way all the back of positive territory on the day.