China's June iron ore imports tumble on pollution curbs, rising stockpiles

China’s iron ore imports fell 11.6% last month, as the country intensifies its push to clean up its environment and by rising stockpiles at ports.

Iron ore imports reached 83.2M metric tons in June, according to government data, down from May’s 94.1M metric tons and from 94.7M metric tons in June last year.

Iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports stood at 156.4M metric tons last week, not far off the early June record of 162M metric tons and nearly 40% higher than the five-year average of 113.4M metric tons.

Major suppliers of iron ore to China include Australia's BHP, RIO and OTCQX:FSUMF.