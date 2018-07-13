Goldman sees opportunity in election security concerns

With the story of potential midterm election meddling heavy in the news cycle, Goldman Sachs is seeing potential gains for cybersecurity stocks.

They make for a "tactical opportunity" ahead of the November elections, the firm says, with a rise in spending adding to the stocks' top lines.

This hour, Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced a grand jury has indicted 12 Russian spies in connection with 2016 election hacking, including infiltrations into Democratic party organizations as well as election boards.

A Goldman survey of IT spending says 45% of chief investment officers expect to accelerate spending on security, far and away the biggest category for spending increases.