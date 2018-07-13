Activist investors ratchet up spending in H1, Lazard study shows

Activist investors spent $40B targeting 136 companies that had market caps over $500M in H1, the most since Lazard starting tracking such data in 2013, the Wall Street Journal reports.

During the first half of the year, activists were able to gain 119 board seats, up 75% from the same period last year, according to the Lazard study.

And companies are more likely to come to an agreement with activists so they can avoid lengthy and expensive proxy fights. About 85% of the board seats won this year were through settlements.

High-profile activist targets include Xerox (NYSE:XRX), Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), and Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF).

