U.S. rig count ticks higher, oil rigs flat

The total U.S. rig count rose by 2 to 1,054, its second straight increase after three weeks of decline, according to the latest Baker Hughes survey.

The active oil rig count was unchanged at 863 and gas rigs gained 2 to 189 while two rigs remained classified as miscellaneous.

August WTI crude trades at $71.12/bbl, little changed by the data.

