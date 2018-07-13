Kush Bottles down 4.2% post Q3 results

Kush Bottles (OTCQB:KSHB -4.2% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 173.3% Y/Y to $12.9M.

Gross margin declined 720 bps to 28.3%, which is attributed to increased business in the lower margin vaporizer and cartridge product segments.

Working capital was $15.8M & cash balance was $3.6M, this increase in cash was primarily a result of a $6M equity investment by the Company’s strategic partner, Merida Capital Partners.

Kush Bottles completed a registered direct offering, generating net proceeds of ~$32.9M to the Company.

The company also acquired Zack Darling Creative Associates, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hybrid Creative.

And closed acquisition of Summit Innovations, marking Kush Bottles’ entry into the hydrocarbon and solvent market.

The company launched a new division, Koleto Packaging Solutions that will be focused on building proprietary and highly customizable products for the cannabis.

“As we head toward the end of our fiscal year we look forward to driving continued organic and acquisitive growth, supported by our strong leadership team and expanded, diversified offering,” said Nick Kovacevich, Chairman and CEO.

