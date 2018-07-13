AT&T staying course on Time Warner in wake of DOJ appeal

There's no change to AT&T's (T -1.9% ) approach to integrating the former Time Warner now that the Justice Dept. has appealed the court decision allowing the merger to proceed, CEO Randall Stephenson says.

"We're about executing our plan," he tells CNBC from Sun Valley. "We think the likelihood of this thing being reversed and overturned is really remote. It's a very narrow path that would have to be traveled to get this thing reversed in any way."

"The merger is closed. We own Time Warner."

In credit ratings agencies, Fitch expects the government's appeal to fail, though anything's possible with the three judges who are considering the appeal. And Moody's says its ratings on AT&T are unchanged following the news.

The appeal may last five or six months, Stephenson says.

Earlier, AT&T was cut at Raymond James on the news. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer agrees with Stephenson that the appeal has a "low probability" of success. "Unfortunately, it is also likely to keep T's stock under pressure until it is resolved," says analyst Timothy Horan.