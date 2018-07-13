Microsoft urges regulation of facial recognition

Microsoft (MSFT +0.9% ) is pushing for the government to step up with laws and regulations of facial recognition technology.

"All tools can be used for good or ill," President Brad Smith writes. "The last few months have brought this into stark relief when it comes to computer-assisted facial recognition."

The technology is making great strides, Smith says, pointing to suggestions on social platforms like Facebook (FB +0.1% ) and Google (GOOG +0.3% , GOOGL +0.1% ) to tag a picture with a particular name. Microsoft is using the technology with an aim toward labor-saving as well.

"This in fact is what we believe is needed today – a government initiative to regulate the proper use of facial recognition technology, informed first by a bipartisan and expert commission," he writes. Self-regulation by technology companies is an inadequate substitute for public decision-making, he adds.