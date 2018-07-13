Spain raises deficit targets for 2018, 2019

Jul. 13, 2018 2:19 PM ETEWP, HEWPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Spain raised its public deficit target to 2.7% of economic output in 2018 from a previous 2.2%, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.
  • Calvino said Madrid was also now aiming for a ratio of 1.8% in 2019, compared with a previous target of 1.3%.
  • The Bank of Spain warned last month that measures included in the 2018 budget, including the biggest rise in pension payments for several years, would push the shortfall beyond the original target.
  • Source: Investing.com
  • EWP, HEWP
