China's trade surplus with U.S. hits record as exporters rush to beat tariffs

China's trade surplus with the United States swelled to a record in June to $28.97B, signs exporters were rushing shipments before tariffs come into effect, suggest the spike in the surplus was a one-off, as analysts expect a less favorable trade balance for China in coming months as duties on exports starts.

Trump has demanded Beijing cut the trade surplus, could further use the latest result to ratchet up pressure on China after both sides last week imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on $34 billion of each other's goods. Washington has warned it may ultimately impose tariffs on more than $500 billion worth of Chinese goods - nearly the total amount of U.S. imports from China last year.

China's June exports rose 11.3% Y/Y beating forecasts for a 10% and down from a 12.6% gain in May.

Source: Investing.com

