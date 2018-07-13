U.S. government posts $75B deficit in June

The U.S. government had a $75B budget deficit in June, following $90B deficit in May, compared to the forecast of $98.2B.

When accounting for calendar adjustments, the government's deficit was $26B compared to an adjusted deficit of $48B in June 2017.

The deficit for the fiscal year starting last October, was $607B, compared to a deficit of $523B in the same period of fiscal 2017; Adjusted basis, the gap of $610B compared with $520B in the prior period.

Unadjusted receipts totaled $316B (-7% Y/Y), while unadjusted outlays were $391B (-9% Y/Y).

Source: Investing.com