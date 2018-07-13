Brookdale Senior Living skids as RBC analyst sees soft sector fundamentals

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD -4.8% ) fell as much as 6.8% after RBC analyst Frank Morgan says the senior housing market continues to see soft fundamental performance.

"Senior housing occupancy continues to deteriorate amid growth in supply," he wrote in a note to clients, according to Bloomberg.

Q2 occupancy comparisons with year-ago--down 80 bps to 87.9%--likely suffered from the strong flu season, and occupancy to remain under pressure from recent and coming new facility openings.

Previously: Brookdale up 2% premarket on shareholder letter citing value of real estate (July 9)