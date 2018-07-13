Apple underinvesting in innovation, Bernstein's Sacconaghi says

R&D spending at Apple (AAPL +0.3% ) has totaled $51B since Tim Cook took over as CEO in 2011, but Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi thinks it still may not be enough, saying the company's absolute dollars in R&D are large but the percentage relative to revenue is small.

Sacconaghi says his benchmarking analysis suggests AAPL "appears to still be underspending on R&D today, perhaps by a factor of 2x"; combined with AAPL spending just 2% of its free cash flow on M&A vs. an average of 25% for its peers, the analyst surmises AAPL "may be 'underinvesting' for innovation."

"Perhaps most importantly, despite R&D spending more than quintupling over the last 6.5 years, Apple's pace of new product introduction does not appear to have accelerated," Sacconaghi says, adding that “we struggle with recommending Apple as a long-term core holding,” especially as the iPhone still makes up more than 60% of company profits.