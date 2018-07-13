PUC approves Aqua Pennsylvania’s acquisition of Limerick Wastewater System

Aqua America Inc (WTR +0.4% ) announced the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has approved a joint settlement agreement to close its purchase of Limerick Township’s wastewater assets.

The Limerick system serves ~5,400 wastewater connections in Montgomery County.

"This approval demonstrates the collaboration of all the parties involved and their long-standing commitment to providing safe and reliable water and wastewater service at affordable pricing in the commonwealth", said Christopher Franklin, Chairman and CEO of Aqua America.

Post acquisitions, the company will welcome ~23K new customer connections to the Aqua family.