Monro upgraded to Buy at Goldman, seeing promising unit growth potential

Monro Muffler (MNRO +6.2% ) jumps to a 52-week high after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $71 price target, raised from $49, seeing an opportunity for the company to recapture same-store sales momentum.

Driven by a new senior management team and favorable demographics, Goldman believes MNRO boasts a promising unit growth story and a chance to regain its same-store sales momentum over the next three years.

Competition is fragmented, independent competitors face headwinds, and 75% of the company’s stores are in just 10 states, providing substantial growth opportunities, the firm says.