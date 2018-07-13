A pause in wireless wars, as prices make rare tick up

Two years of a relentless price war in the U.S. wireless service market have come to taking a breather (at least), with a pullback in promotions, and rising prices on Americans' mobile phone bills.
The consumer price index for wireless phone service ticked up 0.3% in June Y/Y, the first gain since July 2016.
After a new vogue for competing in "unlimited" service plans in 2017 that drove prices downward, new deals are far more limted. “Everyone advertises unlimited service. It’s not unlimited. The fine print is ridiculous,” says one shopper.
Two of the more aggressive discounters -- bottom-two competitors T-Mobile (TMUS +0.1%) and Sprint (S +0.3%) -- previously indicated they would back off on promotions, and now they are seeking to merge to form a better competitive front to AT&T (T -1.8%) and Verizon (VZ +0.3%). But reducing the market to three from four competitors could also apply upward pressure on wireless prices.
