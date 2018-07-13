A pause in wireless wars, as prices make rare tick up

Two years of a relentless price war in the U.S. wireless service market have come to taking a breather (at least), with a pullback in promotions, and rising prices on Americans' mobile phone bills.

The consumer price index for wireless phone service ticked up 0.3% in June Y/Y, the first gain since July 2016.

After a new vogue for competing in "unlimited" service plans in 2017 that drove prices downward, new deals are far more limted. “Everyone advertises unlimited service. It’s not unlimited. The fine print is ridiculous,” says one shopper.