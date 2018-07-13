UPS, Teamsters reach tentative deal on UPS Freight labor contract

United Parcel Service (UPS +0.7% ) says it reached a tentative agreement with the Teamsters on a new five-year contract covering ~11K unionized workers at its UPS Freight trucking division.

UPS and the Teamsters do not release details on the tentative agreement, which must be ratified by the union’s membership; local union leaders will meet over the next few weeks to review the deal.

UPS's pact with its trucking division follows a separate agreement reached last month for ~260K employees in the company’s main small package operation, including parcel delivery drivers and workers at UPS’s sorting facilities.