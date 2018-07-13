Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross to sell equity investments: WSJ

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross agrees to sell all of his equity investments after admitting that he failed to sell some holdings as required by ethics agreements, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Ross says he made "inadvertent errors" because of his "complex" portfolio that resulted from a long career as a private-equity investor.

He said he thought he had sold all of this shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), which had bought his company in 2006, before becoming commerce secretary but hadn't. He sold some Invesco stock in December even though he had indicated earlier that he would sell those shares, according to the Office of Government Ethics.

Ross said he would divest all of this stockholdings and invest the proceeds in U.S. Treasury bonds, but it wasn't clear what that would involve, the WSJ said.

