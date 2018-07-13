RBC: Cisco, Arista can compete if Amazon gets into switches

An entry into networking switches by Amazon Web Services (AMZN +0.6% ) is a "notable negative" for rivals in the sector, but Cisco Systems (CSCO -4.2% ) and Arista Networks (ANET -3.9% ) are probably OK just the same, RBC says.

Sales and revenue trends for the two are likely safe, analyst Mitch Steves says, as they have "solid" software products and switching revenue has been trending positive. (h/t Bloomberg)